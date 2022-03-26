TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.46.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.