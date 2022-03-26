TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.46.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

