TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TGO stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TeraGo will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

