Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 249.5% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 1,172,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 2.09. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

