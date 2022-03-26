Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 133,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,055 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $10.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.