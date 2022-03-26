TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,868,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,456,000 after acquiring an additional 148,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

