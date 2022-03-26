TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Up 1,276.9% in March

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMVWY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.48) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

