TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,604.00

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $36,604.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

