TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.04

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.71, with a volume of 14984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 119,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 189,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,409,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

