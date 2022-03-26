Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Investec started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

