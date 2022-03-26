Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 574,384 shares in the last quarter.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

