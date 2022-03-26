Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading 2.4% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.21). Approximately 30,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 10,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($2.15).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £497.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.01.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

