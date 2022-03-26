Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) Insider Brett Smith Purchases 348,484 Shares

Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM – Get Rating) insider Brett Smith bought 348,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,560.56 ($15,230.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 111.24 and a quick ratio of 98.63.
Tanami Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
