Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) Insider Brett Smith Purchases 348,484 Shares

Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM – Get Rating) insider Brett Smith bought 348,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,560.56 ($15,230.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 111.24 and a quick ratio of 98.63.

Tanami Gold Company Profile

Tanami Gold NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Central Tanami Project located in the Tanami Desert in the Northern Territory. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

