Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU) Short Interest Down 72.7% in March

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,676,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000.

