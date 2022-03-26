Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.48 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $141.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and have sold 15,838 shares worth $243,547. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.