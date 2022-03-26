SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.15-11.65 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 358,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

