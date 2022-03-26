Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS SWRAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.10. 75,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,057. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

