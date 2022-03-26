sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $107.19 million and $971,478.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00035682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00113215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 107,185,161 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

