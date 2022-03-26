Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Sells $82,122.50 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Director Teresa Deluca sold 1,535 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $82,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after purchasing an additional 259,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

