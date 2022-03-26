Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Sells $82,122.50 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Director Teresa Deluca sold 1,535 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $82,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.
Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.