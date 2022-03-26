Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

