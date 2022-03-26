SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.28

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 12836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.
SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)
