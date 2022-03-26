STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $345.77

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.77 ($4.55) and traded as low as GBX 305 ($4.02). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 305 ($4.02), with a volume of 3,267 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) target price on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 334.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 345.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

In other STV Group news, insider Paul Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($45,681.94).

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

