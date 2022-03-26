Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

