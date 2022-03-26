Strs Ohio Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.29% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 533,955 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 126.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 409,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 228,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,702.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

