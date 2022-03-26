Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after buying an additional 601,109 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $137,980,000 after buying an additional 307,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

