StockNews.com Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to “Buy”

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Shares of TRV opened at $187.75 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

