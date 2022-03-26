StockNews.com Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to “Buy”

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.
Shares of TRV opened at $187.75 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
