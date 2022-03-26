StockNews.com Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $420.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. Analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,874,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 277,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.