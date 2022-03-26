StockNews.com Upgrades Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) to Hold

Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Polymet Mining stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.48. Polymet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79.
Polymet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polymet Mining (PLM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.