StockNews.com Upgrades Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) to Hold

Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Polymet Mining stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.48. Polymet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

