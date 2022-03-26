StockNews.com Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Sell

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

