StockNews.com Upgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE EBF opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Ennis has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $481.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,183,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 98,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.