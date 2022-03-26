StockNews.com Upgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NYSE EBF opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Ennis has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $481.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.51.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter.
About Ennis (Get Rating)
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
