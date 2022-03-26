StockNews.com Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Hold

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.56. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 370,204 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,832,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 1,530,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

