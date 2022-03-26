StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summer Infant, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

