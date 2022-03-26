StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SUMR opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.
Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
