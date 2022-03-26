StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.77 on Friday. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 million, a PE ratio of 477.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in PCTEL during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PCTEL during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

