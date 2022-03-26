StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.77 on Friday. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 million, a PE ratio of 477.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
