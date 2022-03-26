StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FUNC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FUNC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

