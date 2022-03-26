StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

