StockNews.com Downgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Sell

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Remark alerts:

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Remark by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Remark by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 381,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Remark by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 466,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Remark by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 279,932 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.