StockNews.com Downgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Sell

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.44.
Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
