StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.