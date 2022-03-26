StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $215.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

