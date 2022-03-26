Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Westwater Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 895 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.70.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources (Get Rating)
Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwater Resources (WWR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.