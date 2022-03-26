Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Westwater Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 895 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.70.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 812,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

