Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.38

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as low as C$7.06. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 51,238 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06. The firm has a market cap of C$512.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.20.
About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)
