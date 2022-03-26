Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.38

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as low as C$7.06. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 51,238 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06. The firm has a market cap of C$512.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.20.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.