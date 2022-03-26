Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Steelcase stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 527.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

