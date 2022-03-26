Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

