Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.11. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $138.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.