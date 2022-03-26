SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
About SPYR
