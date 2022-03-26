Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. 950,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.