Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period.

NYSE MHI opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

