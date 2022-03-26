Spire Wealth Management Invests $41,000 in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

