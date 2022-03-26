Spire Wealth Management Has $44,000 Stock Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 298.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fisker were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 266.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fisker by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.