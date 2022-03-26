Spire Wealth Management Has $32,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 728.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $472.42 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.