Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,584 AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Shares of YOLO opened at $11.04 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

