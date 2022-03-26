Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

